# MarkShow
## Markdown to Slideshow
Powered by Reveal.js
By [@motyar](https://twitter.com/motyar)
---
## How to use mark.show?
- Write your presentation as Markdown text
- Click on slide area to play
- Press E to edit again
- Drag and Drop a markdown slide file anywhere on this webpage.
---
# FAQs
- Do you store any data?
No. ( Unless you use upload feature )
- How to get a link to share a slideshow?
Yes, [Here is how](https://mark.show/5eeb54a4381f5)
---
# Terms
- You may use the service for any legal and non-evil purpose only.
- THE SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND
---
# More?
[Check advance example](https://mark.show/?source=https://mark.show/demo.md)