# MarkShow ## Markdown to Slideshow [Donate / Support](https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/motyar/5) Powered by Reveal.js By [@motyar](https://twitter.com/motyar) --- ## How to use mark.show? - Write your presentation as Markdown text - Click on slide area to play - Press E to edit again - Drag and Drop a markdown slide file anywhere on this webpage. --- # FAQs - Do you store any data? No. ( Unless you use upload feature ) - How to get a link to share a slideshow? Yes, [Here is how](https://mark.show/5eeb54a4381f5) --- # Terms - You may use the service for any legal and non-evil purpose only. - THE SERVICE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND --- # More? [Check advance example](https://mark.show/?source=https://mark.show/demo.md)